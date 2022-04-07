Turkish Embassy in Podgorica organizes iftar program

Turkey's Embassy in Montenegro organized an iftar program for Ramadan to gather members of diplomatic, political, religious and cultural institutes.

Ankara's Ambassador to Podgorica Songül Ozan hosted the fast-breaking dinner at the Bar Islam Cultural Center.

Ozan expressed her wish for peace and happiness for all faiths in Montenegro.

"This is a month when we must live in peace and unity. Our wish is that all religions and nations in Montenegro live in peace,'' said Ozan.

The dinner was attended by representatives of political parties, imams, notables from the Serbian Orthodox Church and representatives from the public, social and cultural sectors.