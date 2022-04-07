Armed attack leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded in Israel

At least two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting on Thursday in the Israeli capital Tel Aviv, the country's army radio announced.

One of the wounded is in critical condition and was rushed to a hospital, initial reports suggest, with several police units and ambulances dispatched to the scene on the central Dizengoff Street.

Naming the incident a "terror attack," Israeli police authorities launched a large-scale manhunt to find the shooter and urged residents to stay indoors and away from the attack scene.

Prior to this incident, a total of 11 Israelis, including three police officers, were killed in three separate attacks on March 22-29, with two cases linked to the Daesh terror group, also known as ISIS.