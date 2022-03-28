Turkish construction firm offers solutions for forced migration

Turkish construction firm Dorçe Prefabrik has said it offers solutions for refugees forced out of their homelands due to climate change , natural disasters and war .

In a statement on Monday, the firm said it is positioned as an ideal solution partner for forced migration movements with its steel prefabricated modular building system .

Quoting the World Bank, the statement said more than 143 million people will migrate due to climate change in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia by 2050.

The need to respond to sudden evolving needs in a short time shows the importance of the light steel modular construction system, the firm added.

Also quoting the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the firm said an estimated 10 million people left their homes in Ukraine as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis .

It added that in addition to the 3.6 million Ukrainians who went to neighboring countries, approximately 6.5 million people are thought to have migrated to various places within Ukraine.

In this context, Dorçe Prefabrik said it brings hope to refugee and disaster areas with its "turnkey quick solutions."

The company, which has been an approved supplier to organizations such as NATO and the UN for more than 20 years, builds emergency accommodation units, earthquake shelters, refugee camps, border camps, health centers and clinics, rehabilitation centers and social facility projects.