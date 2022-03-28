TURKEYS UNDERWATER DEFENSE TEAMS DEFUSE MINE FOUND OFF COAST OF İĞNEADA

Turkey 's Underwater Defense (SAS) teams defused a mine found off the coast of İğneada close to the Bulgarian maritime border, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The mine detected off the coast of İğneada on March 28, 2022 was neutralized by SAS teams," the ministry said on Twitter.

This is the second mine after another was deactivated in the Bosphorus, or Istanbul Strait, over the weekend which caused the brief closure of the Bosphorus.