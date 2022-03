Turkey's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has canceled 100 flights scheduled for Saturday due to expected bad weather.

"Due to the bad weather conditions, 100 flights scheduled for March 19 to and from Istanbul were canceled, including 80 flights at Istanbul Airport and 20 at Sabiha (Gökçen) Airport," the airlines said in a statement.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport is Istanbul's main air hub on the city's Asian side.