GERMANYS SCHOLZ TO MAKE FIRST VISIT TO TURKEY AS CHANCELLOR

News
Turkey
Germany's Scholz to make first visit to Turkey as chancellor
Germany's Scholz to make first visit to Turkey as chancellor
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara on Monday to discuss the Ukraine war.
Published March 14,2022
Subscribe
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is travelling to Turkey on Monday for his first visit to the country since he took office.
The trip is expected to be dominated by the war in Ukraine.
Scholz is to be greeted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara, where they will hold talks in the afternoon followed by dinner.
Scholz is scheduled to return to Berlin later Monday.
Ankara views itself as a mediator in the Ukraine war, which erupted on February 24 with Russia's long-feared invasion of its neighbour. Turkey, a NATO member, enjoys close relations with both Ukraine and Russia.
On Thursday, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia, Dmytro Kuleba and Sergei Lavrov, met in Antalya for their first encounter since the war began.
The talks were largely inconclusive, but Turkey touted as a success the fact that they took place at all.
US President Joe Biden thanked Erdoğan in a phone call and EU officials also praised the Turkish leader for bringing the warring sides together.
The Ukraine conflict has also brought Turkey closer with countries with which ties had been strained in recent years.
On Sunday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Erdoğan in Istanbul in his first trip to the country. Last week, Israeli President Isaac Herzog paid his first visit.
For Scholz, Monday will mark his fifth trip outside the European Union since he succeeded Angela Merkel in December. Previously, he had been to the United States, Ukraine, Russia and Israel.