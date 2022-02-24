TURKEY HOLDS SECURITY SUMMIT ON RUSSIAS UKRAINE INTERVENTION

A Turkish security summit on the Russian military intervention in Ukraine began early Thursday chaired by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the nation's president.

Attending the summit are Vice President Fuat Oktay, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization head Hakan Fidan, Communications Directorate head Fahrettin Altun, and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

The summit is being held at the Presidential Complex.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was not able to attend due to his current visit to Kazakhstan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin early Thursday announced a military intervention in Ukraine just days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine. The recognition drew international condemnation and announcements of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

There were reports of explosions in several Ukrainian provinces, including the capital Kyiv, and several military vehicles reportedly crossed the border from Belarus into Ukraine.

In recent months Putin had amassed over 100,000 Russian troops around Ukraine, but repeatedly denied any intention of invading.