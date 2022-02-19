Turkish foreign minister announces recovery from COVID

The Turkish foreign minister on Saturday announced that he recovered from COVID-19.

On Twitter, Mevlut Çavuşoğlu also thanked those who had sent him get-well wishes and prayed for his recovery.

Çavuşoğlu had announced on Wednesday that he tested positive for the virus.

To counter its spread, Turkey has administered some 144.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.6 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.7 million people have been fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to nearly 26.6 million people.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 5.87 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 421.9 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.





