Turkish forces 'neutralize' 9 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Our Hero Commandos neutralized 9 PKK/YPG terrorists, who opened harassment fire in the Euphrates Shield area and were preparing to attack, with a successful operation," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry added that Turkey neutralized a total of 14 terrorists on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Turkish Air Force neutralized five PKK terrorists in the Zap and Avasin regions of northern Iraq.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.