3 Turkish soldiers killed in terrorist attack in SE Turkey

Three Turkish soldiers were killed when a bomb planted by terrorists went off near the country's border with Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the soldiers were "martyred in the southeastern Şanlıurfa province's border district of Akçakale due to a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED)."

Though the ministry did not reveal which terrorist organization carried out the attack, Akçakale lies near areas in northern Syria where the PKK/YPG terror group is present.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.