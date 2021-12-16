Over 122.4M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 122.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Thursday.

Over 56.61 million people have received a first vaccine shot, while more than 51.07 million have been fully vaccinated, Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 13.02 million people.

The ministry confirmed 18,100 new coronavirus infections, 167 deaths, and 25,684 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 354,003 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.33 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 272.41 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.