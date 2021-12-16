Denmark reaches new coronavirus record with 10,000 new cases

Almost 10,000 new coronavirus cases were registered in Denmark on Thursday, a new daily record since the beginning of the pandemic.



The Omicron variant was found in about 3,000 of those cases, the director of the disease control and prevention body the State Serum Institute, Henrik Ullum, said at a press conference on Thursday evening.



In total, about 9,000 Omicron infections have been detected in Denmark since the end of November.



Especially so-called super-spreader events in nightlife had led to the virus spreading rapidly, he said. "The infection will continue to rise if we do nothing," Ullum said.



Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen earlier announced new measures on Facebook without being specific. "I have no doubt that new measures will be needed to break the chains of infection," she wrote.



Several parties in parliament called for restrictions on gatherings.



