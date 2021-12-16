Salah matches Premier League record in landmark Reds win

Mohamed Salah scored to equal another Premier League record as Liverpool became the first team to 2,000 top-flight wins in English football with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United.



Jonjo Shelvey opened the scoring after seven minutes at Anfield on Thursday, but Diogo Jota soon restored parity – Liverpool finding the net for a club-record 32nd game in a row across all competitions.



Salah then nudged Jurgen Klopp's side ahead four minutes later, matching Jamie Vardy's record for scoring or assisting in 15 consecutive Premier League games, before Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a stunning strike in the second half to confirm victory.



Liverpool, who achieved the 2,000-win landmark in 4,227 games, moved three points clear of third-placed Chelsea – held by Everton – and within one of leaders Manchester City, leaving Newcastle still three adrift of safety.



Jota was thwarted by Martin Dubravka in a positive start by Liverpool, but a defence missing Virgil van Dijk following a suspected positive Covid-19 test conceded first when Shelvey whipped into the bottom-left corner from range.



Jota equalised in contentious fashion as he smashed in a close-range rebound to his own header with Isaac Hayden down inside the box, before Salah rifled Liverpool ahead after Dubravka had denied Sadio Mane.



Salah almost doubled his account in the first half but uncharacteristically dragged wide.



Dubravka was called upon again after the break to stop Mane's header, while Jacob Murphy drilled narrowly off target with a rare Newcastle opportunity.



Shelvey then curled a free-kick just wide of Alisson's goal, but Alexander-Arnold sealed victory when he arrowed into the top-left corner from outside the area in the closing stages.

