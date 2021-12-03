Turkey neutralizes 92 terrorists including 3 on wanted list in November

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 92 terrorists in November, the country's deputy interior minister said on Friday.

Ismail Çataklı made the statements at a monthly press conference in Ankara, where he briefed the media on ongoing anti-terror operations.

During the anti-terror operations in November, 92 terrorists were neutralized, including three who were on the Interior Ministry's wanted list, he said, adding that over 350 terrorist hideouts were destroyed and a large cache of weaponry and ammunition was confiscated.

He added that a total of 10,900 rural and 1,382 urban counter-terrorism operations were carried out across Turkey.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Referring to the irregular migration, he said over 19,580 irregular migrants and 832 facilitators were held in November.

More than 472,260 Syrians have returned to their homeland thanks to the safe environment created by Turkey's cross-border anti-terror operations, he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.