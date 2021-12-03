Turkey’s president meets Turkish Red Crescent, IFRC heads

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received the President of Turkish Red Crescent Kerem Kınık and Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagan Chapagain in Istanbul.

Humanitarian aid activities for refugees, especially Syrians in Turkey and surrounding countries, and work carried out to make Istanbul the logistics base of the humanitarian aid world were discussed, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said the IFRC and the international community should provide more effective support to Turkey's voluntary repatriation efforts for Syrians.

And Kınık and Chapagain thanked Erdoğan for his humanitarian efforts and for keeping the suffering of refugees on the agenda on every platform.