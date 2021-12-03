Italy plans law to protect women against violence and femicide

The Italian government on Friday announced planned legislation to better protect women against violence and femicide.



"Women and all victims of violence need to know that they are not alone and that the authorities are ready to address their requests for help," Family Minister Elena Bonetti said, after the Council of Ministers gave its blessing to draft legislation.



Bonetti remarked that the bill intends to not only protect the lives and dignity of women, but also their children.



Among other things, the new law would allow the provisional arrest of suspects if there are serious indications that the integrity or the life of a woman is in danger. Justice Minister Marta Cartabia noted that this was not possible under current legislation.



If restraining orders are violated, suspects could be fitted with electronic tags, the draft bill says.



Convicts whose sentences have been suspended because they are no longer considered a danger would also have to undergo training. Cartabia called this "aspect of working at the cultural level" important.



To prevent underestimated signs of violence from becoming fatal, mandatory detention would be possible under certain circumstances, the draft bill says.



This year, 109 women have died as a result of femicide in Italy, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said.



The bill has to pass Italy's bicameral parliament before entering into law.

