Over 120.7M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 120.79 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to the latest figures released on Friday.

More than 56.3 million people have gotten a first vaccine dose, while over 50.6 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 12.32 million people.

Separately, the ministry recorded 21,495 new coronavirus cases, 187 deaths, and 20,193 recoveries from the virus over the past day.

As many as 355.226 virus tests were done in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

Last week, South African scientists announced that they had discovered the omicron variant, which has several mutations that may carry the risk of reinfection. Cases of the same variant have since been found in a number of Western countries.

On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization declared the strain a "variant of concern."

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.23 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 264.4 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.