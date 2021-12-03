3 terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey: Interior minister

At least three terrorists were "neutralized" in an anti-terror operation in eastern Turkey, the country's interior minister said on Friday.

Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter that the terrorists were targeted by local gendarmerie forces during Operation Eren Winter-6 in the Ovacık district of the Tunceli province.

One gendarmerie personnel, seriously wounded in the operation, succumbed to his injuries despite all efforts, said Soylu. The minister also offered condolences to his family and relatives.

This year, Turkey launched Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

The latest action is aimed at eliminating PKK terrorists who have taken shelter in the region.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.