Over 119.4M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 119.47 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Monday.

More than 56.06 million people have gotten a first vaccine dose and over 50.09 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 11.93 million people.

The ministry recorded 24,856 new COVID-19 cases, 193 deaths, and 28,935 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 361,005 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours, the data showed.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.17 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 257.73 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.