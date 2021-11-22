Russian airstrike kills 2 civilians in Idlib, NW Syria

Two civilians were killed in a Russian airstrike in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, an opposition-held area where a truce is supposed to be in place.

"The airstrike was carried out by a Russian plane that took off from Khmeimim Airbase in rural Latakia in western Syria," the Syrian opposition aircraft observatory tweeted on Monday.

For its part, sources with the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) told Anadolu Agency that two civilians were killed in the attack, which hit the village of Talita.

The Syrian Human Rights Network said in a recent report that this April 26 to Aug. 19, attacks by the Assad regime and Russia on the de-escalation zone of Idlib killed at least 843 civilians.

In March 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to a new truce in Idlib to end hostilities and attacks on civilians.