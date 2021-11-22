9 killed in nursing home fire in eastern Bulgaria

At least nine people died on Monday in a fire that broke out in a nursing home in eastern Bulgaria, according to a local official.

The fire took place in the village of Rojak, close to the city of Varna on the Black Sea coast.

Georgi Georgiev, a local official in Dilgopol in Royak, told reporters that the reason for the fire has not yet been determined.

Georgiev said the fire started on the roof of the building and killed nine elderly residents, while 49 people other people escaped unharmed.

He added that five firefighters who responded to the fire prevented the flames from spreading to the lower floors.

Varna Fire Brigade head Tihomir Totev said that the rescued elderly were transferred to a hotel in the village of Asparuhovo.

An investigation of the fire is ongoing.