Over 120 mln COVID vaccine shots administered in Turkey so far

Turkey has administered over 119.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Friday.

More than 56.01 million people have been given a first vaccine dose and over 49.97 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 11.85 million people.

The ministry recorded 23,810 new COVID-19 cases, 218 deaths, and 28,749 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 356,563 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours, the data showed.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.13 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 256.31 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.