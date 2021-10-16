Over 113.8M coronavirus vaccine jabs given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 113.86 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive this January, according to official figures released on Saturday.

More than 54.8 million people have gotten a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while around 47.2 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 10.8 million people.

The ministry also recorded 28,537 new cases, 212 fatalities, and 25,611 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

As many as 357,167 virus tests were conducted over the past day, the data showed.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the number of coronavirus cases among young people is on the rise.

"Contrary to expectations, the rate of vaccination among our university students is low," Koca added, urging them to get the jab.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.89 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 240.21 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.