Families' protest against PKK terror group continues in SE Turkey

Turkish families continued their years-long sit-in protest Tuesday in southeastern Turkey for their children who were abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group.

The families in Diyarbakır province have been protesting for 757 straight days since Sept. 3, 2019, outside the office of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), encouraging their children to give up their weapons and surrender to authorities.

The protests started with three mothers who said their children were forcibly recruited by the terrorists. The Turkish government accuses the HDP of having links to the PKK terror group.

Demonstrations have spread to other provinces, including Van, Mus, Sirnak and Hakkari.

Güzide Demir said she was there for her son, Aziz, whom she has heard from him for six years.

"The HDP kidnapped my son. I missed you a lot, son. Come, surrender to the security forces," she said.

Yusuf Erdinc traveled from Gurpinar district in eastern Van province and said his son, Mikail, was studying law at Marmara University when he was deceived and taken to the mountains.

"The HDP broke the pencil that my son was holding, instead, handed him guns. My son, I'm waiting for you," he said.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terror groups are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law, if they surrender.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.