Turkey rescues 21 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 21 asylum seekers Monday in the Aegean Sea after they were pushed back by Greek authorities, according to the Coast Guard Command.

Coast Guard Command teams moved to the area following a tip that there were asylum seekers on life rafts off the coast of Datca district in Turkey's Mugla province.

After routine checks, they were taken to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new security measures on its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.