Turkey suffer first group loss in CEV men’s EuroVolley with defeat to Netherlands

Turkey lost 3-1 to the Netherlands on Monday in a CEV Men's EuroVolley group C match.

The Dutch team won with sets of 22-25, 27-25, 27-25, 25-23 in Tampere, Finland.

The loss was Turkey's first in the group stage after winning all three previous matches.

The Netherlands are leading group C with a 3-1 win/loss record.

In the next group C fixture, Turkey will take on hosts Finland on Wednesday.