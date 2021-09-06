Number of vaccine jabs given in Turkey exceeds 98.06M

The number of coronavirus vaccine jabs given in Turkey has exceeded 98.06 million since the country launched an immunization campaign in January, indicated official figures released on Monday.

Over 49.98 million people have gotten their first vaccine dose, while more than 38.66 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 80.47% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 9.02 million people.

The ministry also reported 20,962 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 271 more people died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Turkey on Monday resumed in-person education, and the country has also started to implement a new set of pandemic measures.

People who have not been vaccinated or have not recently recovered from the coronavirus will have to submit a negative PCR test for air, bus, and train travels.