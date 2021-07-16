 Contact Us
Published July 16,2021
A senior Turkish diplomat on Friday stressed the importance of Turkey's alignment with the EU's Green Deal.

"As an EU candidate and part of Turkey-EU Customs Union, Turkey's alignment with EU Green Deal is important," Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakçı said on Twitter.

"Establishment of Turkey-EU High Level Dialogue on Climate Change will advance Turkey-EU cooperation and contribute for all of us to a Green European Continent," Kaymakçı noted.

The statement came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a circular on a "Green Deal Action Plan" in the Turkish Official Gazette.

To overcome the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation, the EU plans to form a new growth strategy that would transform the union's economy into a sustainable one.

Under this initiative, known as the Green Deal, the bloc aims to be climate neutral by 2050.