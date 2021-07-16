ERDOĞAN SAYS TURKEYS MILITARY SUCCESS IN LIBYA LED TO RESHUFFLING OF CARDS

Erdoğan says Turkey's military success in Libya led to reshuffling of cards

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that the country's success in Libya has led to "the reshuffling of cards" across the world.

"Turkey's success in Libya, both diplomatically and militarily, has led to 'reshuffling of cards' not only in the Mediterranean, but all over the world," Erdoğan told a graduation ceremony at the Turkish National Defense University in the metropolitan city of Istanbul.

Referring to the country's progress in the defense industry, he stressed that Turkey's leap in the defense technology over the last 15-20 years is a success story that the world has been watching closely.

"Turkey has no designs whatsoever on anyone's land, sovereignty, unity, or solidarity," Erdoğan added.

He also noted that Turkey is getting prepared for standing by "its brothers and sisters who want to walk with the country (on paths) in other regions."

Under a bilateral 2019 security agreement, Turkey provided military aid to help the legitimate Libyan government push back the militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.