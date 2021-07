Russia FM Lavrov says U.S. should stop deceiving itself on Afghanistan issue because everyone is aware of "mission failure"

's foreign ministersaid Friday that thehad "failed" in its mission in, as Taliban insurgents make lightning gains andpull their remaining troops from the country.

US President Joe Biden has tried to paint the withdrawal of foreign troops in "the most positive colours", Lavrov said in Uzbekistan, according to Russian news agencies, "but everyone understands that the mission failed".