11 Daesh/ISIS, PKK terror suspects held in Turkish capital

Turkish police on Wednesday held 11 Daesh/ISIS and PKK terror suspects in two separate operations in the capital Ankara, sources said.

Intelligence and anti-terrorism units launched simultaneous operations in the city center and the Polatli district to round up 15 suspects allegedly involved in conflict zones in Syria and Iraq.

At least nine of them were held, who according to sources will be treated as foreign terrorists fighters (FTFs).

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

It has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Separately, anti-terror police unit arrested two foreign national PKK terror suspects.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.