Turkish TV series 'The Ottoman' to appear on screens in Indonesia and Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Turkish TV series "Kuruluş Osman" (The Ottoman"), which is being aired on ATV, continues to attract the attention of foreign viewers in addition to being a success in Turkey. The series, which has reached millions of viewers in many different countries, is now preparing to be broadcast in Indonesia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Published 14.07.2021 23:01 Share This Album





Subscribe