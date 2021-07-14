News World Slovenia revises coronavirus entry rules for transit travellers

DPA WORLD Published July 15,2021 Subscribe

The government in Slovenia has revised its entry requirements, which were tightened because of the coronavirus pandemic, so that transit travellers can continue to travel through the country without restrictions within 12 hours.



As of Thursday, travellers must prove that they have either been vaccinated against, recovered from or tested negative for the coronavirus.



Children under 15, truck drivers, farmers with cross-border land and transit travellers are exempt. This was announced by the government on its website on Wednesday.



The original decree, issued the previous week, had stated that transit travellers and lorry drivers would not be exempt from the proof requirement.



Slovenia is an important transit country for German holidaymakers travelling to Croatia by car or train.



In its meeting on Wednesday, the government exempted transit travellers and lorry drivers from the obligation to provide proof that they have either been vaccinated, recovered or tested.



The reason for transit must be shown to be credible at border checks, if necessary.



The regulation are expected to apply in this form until August 15.



Until Thursday, travellers coming from countries on the so-called "Green List" could travel to Slovenia without restrictions.



