Daesh/ISIS terror suspect nabbed in central Turkey

Turkish security forces arrested a person for suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group in central Turkey, local authorities said on Monday.

As part of an anti-terror operation, security forces raided a house in the Kocasinan district of the Kayseri province, and arrested a Syrian national identified as M.T., said a statement by the provincial governor's office.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.