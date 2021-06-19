5 mln more doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Turkish capital Ankara

A Turkish Airlines cargo plane carrying five million more doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine landed in Turkey's capital Ankara on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

The jabs will be distributed to hospitals and health centers across the country after necessary tests.

The number of Sinovac vaccine doses received in the last 10 days has reached eight million.

The country has administered over 40.85 million coronavirus vaccine doses since launching a mass inoculation drive in mid-January.

More than 26.51 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.33 million have been fully vaccinated.