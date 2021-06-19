ERDOĞAN CONGRATULATES IRANS NEW PRESIDENT RAISI OVER ELECTION VICTORY

 Contact Us
Turkey Erdoğan congratulates Iran's new president Raisi over election victory

Anadolu Agency
June 19,2021
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in Iran's presidential election on Saturday, saying he believed cooperation between the two neighbours would strengthen during Raisi's term.

Raisi, a hardline judge under U.S. sanctions over alleged human rights abuses, secured a landslide victory on Saturday in Iran's presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.

"Stating my belief that cooperation between our two countries will strengthen during your presidency, I am ready to work together with you," Erdogan said in a letter sent to Raisi.

Erdoğan added that he was looking forward to visiting Iran after the COVID-19 pandemic.