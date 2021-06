Burak Elmas elected as new president of Istanbul giants Galatasaray

Burak Elmas was elected as Galatasaray's new president on Saturday.

Elmas won the nail-biting election with 1.541 votes, receiving 41 more votes than second-placed Eşref Hamamcıoğlu.

The 47-year-old Turkish businessman previously served as a board member, becoming the 38th chairman of the club.