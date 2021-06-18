1 in 2 eligible adults in Turkey receive at least 1 COVID-19 jab

Turkey has administered at least one COVID-19 jab to half of its adult population eligible under its mass vaccination campaign launched in mid-January, the country's health minister said on Friday.

"Fifty percent of the population over 18 years old in the vaccination program has received a full vaccination dose or first dose," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The program will soon achieve the success expected of it, Koca added.

Turkey administered over 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched the vaccination campaign, according to the Health Ministry data.

More than 25.7 million people have gotten their first doses, while over 14.2 million have been fully vaccinated, according to ministry data.

Turkey reported 6,076 new coronavirus cases, including 503 symptomatic patients, over the last 24 hours on Saturday. The number of new cases on Friday was 6,261.

The country's overall case tally is over 5.32 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 48,668 with 75 new fatalities.