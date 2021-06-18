Bus accident in Peru leaves 27 dead

A bus carrying 50 miners flipped in southern Peru, killing 27 and leaving 13 others injured.

The vehicle, which was operated by a Hochschild Mining PLC contractor, was traveling from the Pallancata operation to the city of Arequipa in southern Peru.

"It is with deep regret that 27 fatalities have been reported in addition to 13 injured," said the mining company in a statement on Friday.

"We are all devastated by this news and we have already begun a thorough investigation. However, our immediate priorities are to support those involved in the accident and their families and to work together with the relevant authorities," said Ignacio Bustamante, CEO of Hochschild Mining PLC.

Firefighting units arrived at the scene to help with the removal of the bodies and to assist the injured. Thirteen people have been rescued and sent to the Nazca hospital.

Although the cause of the accident is still unknown, highways in Peru are considered among the most dangerous in the region due to geographical conditions.

More than 3,000 people die in road crashes each year, according to the National Road Safety Council.