Erdoğan criticizes international community for failing in managing COVID-19 pandemic

"Turkey looks forward to increasing cooperation in all geographies from Africa to Latin America, from Pacific to Asia in upcoming period," Turkey's Presidentstressed on Friday in his speech while speaking at the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum."International community 'failed to give good test' in managing the novel coronavirus pandemic.put biggest health crisis in history on agenda 100 days later," Turkish leader said in a statement."We should not allowand not repeat same mistakes over pandemic period," Erdoğan pointed out.

Erdogan underlined that the virus outbreak had "sharpened the injustice" in the world.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.84 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 177.5 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

ENERGY SOURCES IN E. MED. SHOULD LEAD COOPERATION

On the issue of energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, Erdoğan said that it was in hands of all parties involved to ensure that these "lead to cooperation instead of confrontation."

This year, Turkey and Greece resumed consultative talks to resolve bilateral disputes in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that their excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Last year Ankara sent out several drillships to explore energy in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its rights in the region as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"I believe that Antalya Diplomacy Forum will turn into a ground where the heart of global diplomacy beats in time," he said.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, of which Anadolu Agency is the global communication partner, is hosting 10 heads of state and government, 42 foreign ministers, three former heads of state and government, more than 50 representatives of international organizations or former government officials, Turkey's Foreign Ministry confirmed to Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Debates of global importance, including the Balkans, the future of Europe, the trans-Atlantic relations, the refugees and migrants as well as the threat of terrorism, will be analyzed in depth during the three-day forum. There will also be a session on Turkey's proposal for the Eastern Mediterranean Conference.