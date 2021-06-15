Wanted terrorist ‘neutralized’ in eastern Turkey

A terrorist neutralized on Monday in eastern Turkey was on the country's wanted list, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

Samet Icyer, codenamed Zerdast-Navdar, was in the orange category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list, it said in a statement.

He was neutralized in Bitlis province as part of the Eren-11 anti-terror operation.

Turkish forces use the term "neutralize" to indicate the terrorist in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

He was the so-called Garzan State officer of the PKK terrorist organization, the statement added.

Operations Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January with the aim of completely eliminating terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



