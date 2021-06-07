Turkish prosecutor refiles indictment seeking ban on opposition party

Turkey's top prosecutor on Monday refiled an indictment seeking dissolution of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

The indictment calls HDP an undemocratic party that colludes with the terrorist group PKK and seeks to destroy the unity of the state.

The indictment was previously returned by the Constitutional Court due to missing details.

Bekir Sahin, the chief public prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeals, refiled the 850-page indictment in the Constitutional Court, and it was sent to the Supreme Court, also called the Court of Cassation.

The indictment asks for a political ban on nearly 500 party members and freezing the party's bank account.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.