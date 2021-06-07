7 metro lines in Istanbul to be completed in 2023

Turkey is expected to complete the construction of seven metro lines in Istanbul by 2023, the country's transport minister said on Monday.

Adil Karaismailoğlu told reporters in Istanbul that 91 kilometers (56.5 miles) of the city are covered by the new metro lines.

"We are also starting the construction of two more metro lines --13.5 kilometers in length -- and complete all of these in 2023," he said.

Karaismailoğlu said that when the new projects are completed, the railway network in Istanbul will expand to 364.5 km from 260 km.

Istanbul Airport's metro lines will be completed by the end of next year, he added.

The new airport in Istanbul began to serve passengers in April 2019.