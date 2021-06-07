Senior Iraqi intelligence officer assassinated in Baghdad

A senior officer of the Iraqi national intelligence service was assassinated in the capital Baghdad, said Iraqi sources on Monday.

According to Nasnews, an online news portal close to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Col. Nebras Farman was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen on his car in the Shia-dominated eastern district of Belediyat.

Farman, a Shiite-Kurd, was head of the Financial Audit and Budget Department of the intelligence service.

The Iraqi government has formed an investigation committee for the incident.

In March, another colonel who was working for the Iraqi intelligence service was assassinated by unidentified gunmen.