Turkish aid agencies send humanitarian aid to Syria

Turkey's aid agencies on Thursday sent six trucks with humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria where millions remain in need of help because of internal conflict.

Trucks arrived in the Yayladagi district in Turkey's southern Hatay province.

Water, flour, dry food, clothes and supplies were collected and sent to points where humanitarian aid is distributed from the Syrian border.

Aid will be distributed to families living in tent cities in rural Idlib.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions more displaced.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the regime and its allies.