Turkish health chief urges vaccination of health staff families

Turkey's health minister urged the world on Monday to vaccinate the families of healthcare workers against the novel coronavirus after the World Health Organization (WHO) said the pandemic killed 115,000 healthcare workers.

Fahrettin Koca was speaking at the 74th World Health Assembly and urged the world to vaccinate the families of healthcare professionals against the coronavirus.

"It is not sufficient that only healthcare workers are vaccinated," said Koca.

"I believe that the families of healthcare workers who face the same threat should also be prioritized. And I call upon the whole world on this matter. In Turkey, we have started vaccinating the families of healthcare workers," he added.

Koca also alluded to the attacks on health institutions in the recent conflict in Gaza and Israel.

Without naming a specific nation, the minister said that a country on the WHO executive board "poses a threat to human health by mercilessly targeting hospitals offering healthcare services without being regarding the right to life of even children."

"If we ignore this inhumane approach, to not raise the necessary awareness, as the health community, to what is going on in Palestine, and do not react, the idea of building a fair and healthy world cannot go beyond mere words, and these meetings will be devoid of any meaning."