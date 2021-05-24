French media praises Burak Yılmaz for leading Lille to Ligue 1 title

Lille's Turkish striker Burak Yılmaz has been praised by the French media for his contribution to his team's Ligue 1 title.

Daily newspaper L'Equipe reported that Lille easily beat Angers, thanks to Jonathan David and Yılmaz's goals to lift their fourth title at the end of an incredible season.

It said that Yılmaz and Yusuf Yazıcı, another Turkish player, proudly waved the Turkish flag during the post-match celebrations, adding that Lille lifted the title with courage, a [successful] game plan on the pitch and a talented forward line.

Broadcaster RMC Sport called Yılmaz as the architect of the achievement along with head coach Christophe Galtier and former sportive director Luis Campos.

Le Figaro, one of the French newspapers of record, headlined: "Burak Yılmaz led Lille to the title." It termed Yılmaz a "savior."

Lille won their first Ligue 1 title since 2011 on Sunday, beating Angers 2-1 in an away game on the final day of the 2020-2021 season.

Having collected 83 points, the French football club ended the season one point ahead of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain.

With 16 league goals, Yılmaz, 35, was a key player in the league.