Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities announces new scholarship program for diaspora

Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) on Tuesday announced a new scholarship program intending to support the Turkish diaspora and reward successful youth.

"Scholarships will contribute to academical development of Turkish diaspora, encourage the achievements, and will play role in gaining familiarity with Turkish language and culture," YTB said in a statement.

A new program called Teaching Turkish to Turkish Children Living Abroad, was initiated, to teach the Turkish language to Turkish citizens younger than 40 years old and those holding Turkish blue cards and dual citizenship, the YTB said.

Moreover, another program was also announced to reward successful high school graduates of the Turkish diaspora.

Additionally, successful Turkish citizens and blue cardholders with masters and doctoral degrees will be supported through Fuat Sezgin Achievement Awards. Moreover, the graduate students of the diaspora in fields of international relations, cultural studies, history, pedagogy, sociology, law, migrations studies will be given thesis/dissertation grants.

YTB also launched a scholarship program to encourage diaspora youth to study in the fields of family and social counseling. They can apply till May 20.

For all other scholarship programs, the announced application deadline is Aug. 15.

Interested parties can access further information on the scholarships on YTB's web page and apply for scholarship programs.





