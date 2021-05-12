Turkish president: 'Virus' of Islamophobia making Europe a prison for Muslims

"The virus of Islamophobia, which is as dangerous as the coronavirus, is spreading rapidly, especially in European countries," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The situation in Europe became alarming, and has turned into a serious security risk for Muslims living there, he said at a competition on reading the Quran.

Telling how nearly 35 million Muslims are living in Europe-including almost 6 million with roots in Turkey-he said the continent "is increasingly turning into an open-air prison for our brothers and sisters."

Turkey is recent years has sounded the alarm on rising Islamophobia in Europe, decrying incidents of violence and discrimination against Muslims as well as the rise of Islamophobic politicians and parties.