Palestinian president: No peace, stability without liberation of Jerusalem

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed on Wednesday that "Jerusalem is a red line" and there would be "no peace, no security and no stability" without the liberation of the entire city from Israeli occupation.

Palestinians are looking for "a future without aggression and without [Israeli] settlements," Abbas said in a televised address before a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah.

"We continue to act and work to stop the barbaric aggression on our people in Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank," he said.

He added that the Palestinian leadership is in contact with the US administration on ending Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Abbas also had a message for Israel: "We will not leave our country. End your occupation of our country today, not tomorrow."

Israel continues to target Gaza with heavy bombardment, bringing the death toll there to 65 with 365 wounded, in addition to heavy damage to residential areas across Gaza.